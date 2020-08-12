Police arrest suspect in Mount Pleasant carjacking

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A suspect has been arrested for a carjacking that happened Monday on the Isle of Palms Connector.

Police in Mount Pleasant say Shawn Michael Meldrum, 21, was arrested Wednesday morning.

The carjacking happened around 7:00 p.m.

Authorities say Meldrum approached the victim while they were stopped in traffic and entered the vehicle and drove off.

“The guy reaches his arm in, I think to unlock the doors, and then he opens the door, and tries to throw the guy out, it takes him a few minutes, to get him out, but he ends up throwing him out of the car,” said one witness.

The victim was not injured during the carjacking.