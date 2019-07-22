Police arrest suspect in two recent West Ashley armed robberies

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities on Sunday arrested and charged a 22-year-old North Charleston man who they say robbed two businesses on Savannah Highway.

The first armed robbery happened around 10:00 p.m. on July 12th. Police say an armed gunman entered and robbed the Hubee D’s on Savannah Highway.

Three days later, police say an armed gunman entered the Best Western Motel just after 5:30 a.m.; the suspect left the business with the money tray from the cash register.

After an investigation, officers arrested Dijone Rashard Wright of Locksley Drive.

Wright is charged with two counts of armed robbery and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.