Lanes reopen after fatal single vehicle collision on Sam Rittenberg Blvd. near Poston Rd.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department is on the scene of a fatal single vehicle collision on Sam Rittenberg Blvd.

According to dispatch, the call for the accident came in just after 4:00 a.m. Friday morning.

Officials with the police department have blocked all but the far left lane of Sam Rittenberg at Poston Rd. coming into Charleston as they work the incident.

Officers confirm it is a single-vehicle collision resulting in a fatality.

Motorists are asked to find an alternate route until further notice.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.