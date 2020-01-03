Police: Body recovered from Wando River identified as missing 20-year-old

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Mount Pleasant say they have identified the person recovered from the Wando River on Thursday.

Inspector Chris Rosier with the Mount Pleasant Police Department said the body was positively identified as missing person Alexander Elliott.

Elliott was last seen at Memorial Waterfront Park in Mount Pleasant on December 10th.

His mother, Kim Elliott, described him as an introvert but said he would lend a helping hand to anyone.

She said he had been battling some mental health issues before his disappearance.

Foul play is not suspected.