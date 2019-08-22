Police: 18-wheeler struck bucket truck, causing injury on Coleman Blvd.

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Police in Mount Pleasant responded to a crash with injuries on Coleman Boulevard early Thursday morning.

The crash blocked southbound lanes near the Dunkin Donuts for about an hour as crews responded to the scene.

Inspector Chip Googe with the Mount Pleasant Police Department said an 18-wheeler struck a bucket truck that was working along Coleman Boulevard, causing the person inside the bucket to fall on top of the 18-wheeler.

The worker was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Dispatch shows the call came in at 7:42 a.m. All lanes have since re-opened.