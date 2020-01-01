1 detained, 16 displaced after early morning apartment fire in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One person was detained and 16 others displaced after an early morning fire in North Charleston.

PROVIDED

Deputy Chief Stephanie Julazadeh with the North Charleston Fire Department said a 911 caller reported a fire at an apartment complex off Spruill Avenue just before 1:00 a.m. New Year’s Day.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene – firefighters found heavy smoke and fire coming from a second-floor apartment.

Crews were able to successfully extinguish the fire and complete a search of the building. Julazadeh said all of the apartment residents were able to evacuate on their own.

The Red Cross is assisting 13 adults and three children who were displaced because of fire damage.

Witnesses on the scene reported that a previous resident had set an apartment on fire. Police detained one suspect.

No injuries were reported.