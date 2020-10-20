NCPD searching for murder suspect; they say he should be considered armed and dangerous

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department is searching for a man who they say should be considered armed and dangerous.

Authorities say Kimario Jerrod Simmons, 40, is wanted for murder and possession of a firearm during a violent crime stemming from a homicide that happened last Monday, October 12th, in front of a home on Spruce Blvd.

The suspect, who also goes by the aliases “Mario” or “Slim,” is described as 6’01” and 230 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where he is, you are asked to contact 911 or the North Charleston Police Department at 843-740-2859. You can also call Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.