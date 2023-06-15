MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) is investigating a vandalism that caused an estimated $10,500 in damages at the Dunes West Golf Club.

According to the report, the incident happened sometime between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Via Dunes West Golf Club Via Dunes West Golf Club Via Dunes West Golf Club

The report states that the suspect(s) “drove an unknown vehicle onto the golf course,” near the 14th hole, “where it was plainly visible that a vehicle had done donuts in the grass.”

The vehicle appeared to have off-road tires with a “knobby tread pattern,” according to MPPD.

Via Dunes West Golf Club Via Dunes West Golf Club

At some point, officers believe the vehicle got stuck trying to exit the sand bunker, as “large divots consistent with a vehicle spinning its wheels at a high rate of speed” were visible. There were multiple divots ranging from around six to 18-inches deep.

A cart path sign was also knocked off its post.

The course is closed for unrelated maintenance this week, and staff have already begun repairs. Some repairs could take as long as four weeks.

There are no surveillance cameras on the course.