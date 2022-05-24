NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is investigating Tuesday evening after a child was shot.

According to NCPD, officers were called to the 6500 block of Dorchester Road around 3:30 p.m. and found a boy with an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken by EMS to a hospital.

NCPD did not provide an update on the boy’s condition.

Officers said that it appeared to be accidental, but the investigation is ongoing.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.