MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) is investigating after a juvenile was shot at a Mount Pleasant hotel Wednesday.
According to MPPD, officers responded to the Red Roof Inn on Johnnie Dodds Boulevard for a reported shooting shortly before 5:00 p.m.
Officers found four juveniles in a room, one of whom was shot.
The victim was taken to a hospital by EMS.
One of the other juveniles was charged with unlawful carry of a firearm and discharging a firearm within city limits.
Detectives are investigating to determine whether additional charges will be brought.
Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.