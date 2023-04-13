MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) is investigating after a juvenile was shot at a Mount Pleasant hotel Wednesday.

According to MPPD, officers responded to the Red Roof Inn on Johnnie Dodds Boulevard for a reported shooting shortly before 5:00 p.m.

Officers found four juveniles in a room, one of whom was shot.

The victim was taken to a hospital by EMS.

One of the other juveniles was charged with unlawful carry of a firearm and discharging a firearm within city limits.

Detectives are investigating to determine whether additional charges will be brought.

