Police investigating after multiple cars broken into in West Ashley this week

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – More than two dozen vehicle break-ins were reported in Charleston County earlier this week.

Investigators say several vehicles were broken into off Proximity Drive in West Ashley late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

“We received multiple phone calls for service over in the area of 2020 Proximity, and the residences there across from each other,” said Sgt. Justin Kursh with the Charleston Police Department.

Callers said their cars and trucks had been broken into. It wasn’t the typical call CPD responds to where someone left their car unlocked – these cars were locked and had their windows smashed in.

“As the officers arrived on the scene, they found several cars which had their windows punched out. So, every single one of them appeared to be forced entry,” said Sgt. Kursh. “As people work up and started going to work, we realized more and more of these cars were broken into.”

Approximately 25-30 vehicles were broken into. Sgt. Kursh said the criminals appeared to be targeting the area.

“The individuals appeared to be looking for firearms in these vehicles. There were tools that were left out in plain view, cash left out in plain view, golf clubs, high-value items that were left in the vehicles and they were merely opening up glove boxes and opening center consoles.”

The thieves were successful in stealing at least three guns.

“Unfortunately, there isn’t much we can do to prevent that, and in that situation, except for removing firearms from vehicles and moving anything from plain sight. Obviously, if you want it, somebody else probably wants it, too.”

No arrests have been made in this case as of Friday afternoon.

“It’s an ongoing investigation at this time, we are recovering video from the scene right now and we are following up on every lead we possibly have,” said Sgt. Kursh.

Anyone with information about the break-ins should call Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.