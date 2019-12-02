Police investigating crash that left one person dead in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A single-vehicle crash left one person dead in Mount Pleasant over the weekend.

According to Inspector Chris Rosier with the Mount Pleasant Police Department, officers responded to a crash on Needlerush Parkway around 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, where a vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.

Inspector Rosier said the driver, who was the only occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputy Coroner Christina Harrison with the Charleston County Coroner’s Office later identified the victim as 73-year-old Edwin Byrne.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.