LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston Police are investigating an apparent theft from a Ladson fireworks stand that happened over the weekend.

Police say a man reported the theft after finding metal locks broken on Saturday, along with various fireworks stolen.

During an investigation, police were able to access footage captured by a nearby camera which shows a black sedan pulling up to the fireworks booth around 2:30 a.m.

The man told police the stand was secured the night before, around 8 p.m.

The video continued by showing a person exiting the vehicle, walking behind the stand, and placing “several items” into the trunk before driving away.

No arrests have been announced at this time.