CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is investigating a Friday night homicide at an apartment complex on Hazelwood Drive.

According to CPD, officers arrived shortly before 9:30 p.m. in response to a shots fired call. Responding officers found “a female victim lying in the parking lot area of the apartment complex suffering obvious trauma.”



No suspect information is available at this time.



