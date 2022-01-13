Police investigating shooting at West Ashley apartment complex

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is investigating a Thursday night shooting at a West Ashley apartment complex.

According to CPD, officers were called to Ashford Palmetto Square Apartments around 6:00 p.m. after shots were reportedly fired in the area.

Officers found a window to an apartment that appeared to be damaged by gunfire.

CPD is unaware of anyone being hit, and no suspect information is available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD at (843)743-7200.

