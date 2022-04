CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is investigating a Friday night shooting that left one person injured.

According to NCPD, the incident happened around 7:30 p.m. near Rivers Avenue and Remount Road.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

NCPD said that detectives are investigating and additional information will be provided as details become more clear.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.