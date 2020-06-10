Police investigating shooting that damaged business in Mount Pleasant Tuesday evening

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Mount Pleasant are investigating a shooting that damaged a building off Hungryneck Boulevard Tuesday evening.

Inspector Chris Rosier with the Mount Pleasant Police Department said officers responded to Lowcountry Resale around 9:00 p.m. in reference to shots heard in the area.

When police arrived, they discovered that a glass door and window of the business were broken by what appeared to be a bullet.

He said there were three individuals in the parking lot of the business at the time shots were heard, but no one was injured.

Police say a dark in color sedan was seen in the area at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information for this case please contact Detective Schnackenberg at dschnackenberg@tompsc.com