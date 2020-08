CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston Police Department is investigating an early Wednesday morning shooting in Downtown Charleston on America St.

According to police, dispatch got the initial call at 12:37 a.m. When they arrived on the scene they found one adult male deceased from a gunshot wound.

Anyone with any information is urged to call 843-743-7200 for the on duty CPD central detective.

We will continue to update you as the story develops.