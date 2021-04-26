Police investigating West Ashley hit-and-run that left man seriously injured

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a hit-and-run that left a man seriously injured last Wednesday in West Ashley.

Officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to the area of Mulberry Drive – just west of White Oak Drive – around 3:55 p.m. after 911 received calls about an injured person laying on the side of the road.

The 54-year-old victim told police he was struck by a blue or dark green Chevrolet pick-up while he was riding his bicycle on Mulberry Street.

Police say the vehicle drove away in an unknown direction without stopping.

The victim was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina for treatment.

Investigators are calling on the community for help solving the hit-and-run. If you have any information, you are asked to contact CPD’s Traffic Division at 843-965-4084.