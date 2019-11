CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police Department detectives are seeking information on the identities of women involved in a robbery at a Walmart on 3951 West Ashley Circle.

The robbery happened on Monday, November 25 at around 9:01 PM.

Officers say it’s believed that the individuals left the scene in a dark grey Dodge Durango, and another black SUV.

If you have any information call the on-duty central detective at 843-743-7200 and/or Crime Stoppers 843-554-1111.