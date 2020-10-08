Police looking to identify man connected to the sexual assault of a minor at a West Ashley theater

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are working to identify a man in connection to a fondling incident involving a minor.

According to the Charleston Police Department, the incident happened on September 26th at Citadel Mall Stadium 16.

The suspect is described as an older white male, mostly bald with white hair, a mustache.

He was seen on security video wearing a button-down shirt, blue jeans, black shoes, and carrying a black jacket and dark-colored bag.

If you know this man or have any information about the incident, you are asked to contact the on-duty central detective with the Charleston Police Department by calling 843-743-7200.