Police looking to question suspect who left wig, mask behind after armed robbery in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are looking to question a suspect about an armed robbery that happened earlier this month in North Charleston.

The North Charleston Police Department said it happened May 9th at the Red & White Grocery on Rivers Avenue.

Police say the suspect was wearing a red wig and black mask but left both when running from the store.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity is asked to contact the North Charleston Police Department at 843-607-2076 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.