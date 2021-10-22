Police make additional arrests in July 20 double homicide on Johns Island

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department announced Thursday additional arrests in a July double homicide on Bethlehem Court.

Officers responded to reports of two people who had been shot. Taiwan Green and Ravin Smalls were should dead in a shed on the property the afternoon of July 20th.

Joshua Cromwell, 21, and Keyshawn McFarlane, 20, were arrested by CPD officers with assistance from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office this week for their role in the shooting.

According to Charleston PD, Cromwell is charged with two counts of murder and one count of robbery while McFarlane is charged with two counts of murder, one count of robbery, and one count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Police first arrested William Nathaniel Green, Jr. on September 3rd in connection to the deadly shooting.

Both Cromwell and McFarlane are being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center. They are expected to appear in bond court Friday afternoon.

The investigation into this double homicide is still active, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Consolidated Dispatch at (843)743-7200 and ask for the On Duty Central Detective.