Police make arrest in deadly shooting at North Charleston lounge

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man is facing a murder charge for his role in a deadly shooting at a North Charleston lounge.

Officers responded to a reported shooting at Vibez Restaurant and Lounge on Ashley Phosphate Road back in May 2021.

The victim died while at the hospital from injuries they received in the shooting.

Detectives later identified 21-year-old Syqoune Alexander Moody as the suspect. They were arrested in Mount Pleasant on Thursday.

Moody was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center on a charge of murder.