CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department has a suspect in custody who is accused of assaulting a man in an attempt to steal money from him.

Police arrested Quinton Capers, 30, who’s accused of assaulting another man with a blunt object in trying to steal $40 from him.

The assault happened on Huger Street and caused the victim to suffer lacerations to his legs, according to a report.

CPD obtained a description of the suspect, later identified as Capers, and detained him.

A witness told police that he saw a man “walk up to the victim who was sleeping and hit him multiple times with a black, blunt object.

Capers was charged with strong arm robbery and booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center.