NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston Police said a man connected to a deadly crash turned himself in Monday morning.

Ryan Dalesandro (25) surrendered himself to authorities and faces a reckless homicide charge, according to NCPD.

The crash happened June 14, just after 5:30 p.m at the intersection of Rivers Avenue and Greenridge Road.

A driver headed west on Rivers Avenue was turning left onto Greenridge Road when Dalesandro, traveling east at a high speed, failed to yield right of way and slammed into the other motorist, according to an accident report provided by police.

“According to investigators, Dalesandro was traveling 86 m.p.h. seconds before the collision,” police said. The other motorist was pronounced dead.

Dalesandro is currently held at the Charleston County Detention Center where he awaits a bond hearing.