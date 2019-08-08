Police: Man shouts he was going to kill people, assaults officer

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On Wednesday at approximately 7:00 p.m., a man with a handgun in his waistband was walking in the block of 3500 Maybank Highway yelling he was going to kill people.

Officer Kara Zagol with the Charleston Police Department arrived on scene and saw a man matching the description of the suspect yelling and causing a disturbance near the bus stop on Bohicket Road.

She also saw the man adjusting his waistband as if he had something in it, according to the news release.

The suspect ignored Officer Zagol’s commands for him to show his hands and grabbed his red mountain bicycle and began walking away, according to officials. He continued to yell and cause a disturbance.

When the suspect tried to get on his bicycle and try to leave the area his pedals to the bicycle locked up and Officer Zagol was able to get him off of the bicycle.

Officer Zagol and the suspect fell to the ground and that’s when a loaded 9mm Taurus PT 92 handgun with a loaded extended magazine fell from the suspect’s waistband, according to the report. Officer Zagol was able to grab the handgun and throw it away from the suspect.

Officer Vincent Cappetta arrived on scene and saw Officer Zagol on the ground trying to subdue the suspect. Officer Zagol and Officer Cappetta were able to place the suspect in handcuffs. The suspect continued to yell and act in an erratic manner.

The officers stated that after they searched the suspect and found an additional loaded magazine and two 9mm bullets in his back right pocket.

EMS arrived on scene and the suspect was placed on a stretcher and had to be restrained with medical restraints. He was then transported to MUSC.

The suspect has been identified as Victor Marquice Perez, 39, of Habitat Boulevard, Johns Island is charged with disorderly conduct, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm/ammunition by a person convicted of a violent offense, assault on police while resisting arrest and unlawful carrying of a handgun.

Prior arrests for Perez include 2015 for simple possession of marijuana 1st offense; 2016 for possession of cocaine; 2017 for possession of firearm/ammunition by a convicted violent felon and pointing of a firearm at a person.

Officer Zagol was transported to Roper Hospital with minor injuries and was released later that night.