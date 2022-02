CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is investigating a fatal Wednesday evening shooting at a North Charleston apartment complex.

According to NCPD, officers arrived shortly before 8:30 p.m. to the Atlantic on the Avenue apartment complex at 6880 Rivers Avenue.

Police found one man dead as well as damaged property.

No arrests have been made as of 9:50 p.m. Wednesday.

