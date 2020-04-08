Police: Passenger injured after man throws piece of metal through vehicle’s windshield downtown

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 30-year-old man was arrested for assault and battery on Tuesday after throwing a piece of metal through the windshield of a vehicle.

According to Charles Francis with the Charleston Police Department, a front seat passenger was injured after the man threw a piece of a carjack through the windshield of the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle flagged down an offer and said the incident happened around 3:00 p.m. on King Street and Spring Street.

While on patrol, officers located a man who matched the suspect’s description and took him into custody about two hours after the assault happened.

The man was identified by the victim as the person who threw the object through the windshield, according to Francis.

Quasim Danny Bakiniddin, 30, of Mount Pleasant, was transported to the Al Cannon Detention Center where he is charged with assault and battery of a high an aggravated nature.

Jail records show Bakiniddin is also being charged with malicious injury to personal property and possession of less than one gram of crack cocaine.

The victim was transported to MUSC with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the victim and the suspect do not know each other and police haven’t determined why Bakiniddin threw the object at the vehicle.