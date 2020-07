WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities arrested a man who pointed a firearm at a group of individuals at an apartment complex in West Ashley.

Charleston Police responded to the complex on Carriage Lane Tuesday morning after receiving reports of a man pointing a firearm at a group of individuals.

CPD spokesman Charles Francis later said the man has been arrested and the situation was resolved.

Motorists and pedestrians were temporarily asked to avoid the area. No other details were provided.