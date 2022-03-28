CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) on Monday responded to a multi-vehicle collision at Sam Rittenberg Boulevard and Ashley River Road.

According to CPD, the call came in around 9:27 p.m.

Four vehicles were involved, three of which had to be towed away. All of the vehicles had significant damage, according to CPD.

As of Monday night, CPD reported that four people suffered what appeared to be non life-threatening injuries. Two people were taken to the hospital.

The cause of the collision was not immediately clear.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.