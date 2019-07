CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department is investigating an aggravated assault that ended with shots fired early Tuesday morning.

According to an incident report, officers were dispatched to Nassau Street and Columbus Street just after 3:00 a.m. in reference to a shooting that just occurred.

The victim, later identified as Robert Jenkins, was transported to MUSC by EMS for treatment.

There is no word on a possible suspect or what lead to the shooting.