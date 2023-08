UPDATE: The road was reopened around 5:50 p.m.

___

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is responding to a rollover crash on Maybank Highway Wednesday afternoon.

According to CPD, the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. near Fleming Road. The road is closed to westbound traffic.

There were no reported injuries.

Drivers should expect delays and use an alternate route.

Details are limited at this time. Count on 2 for updates.