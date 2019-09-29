Police say two injured after shooting near Dorchester Road

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department responded to a shooting at the intersection of Forest Hills Drive and Dorchester Road at around 10:52 AM.

Two suspects sustained gunshot wounds and are being transported to a local hospital.

