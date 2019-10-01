Police search for man in connection to convenient store robbery

Officers with the Charleston Police Department are searching for a man in connection to a robbery on September 24th.

Public Information Officer Charles Francis stated that the incident took place at 5:45 a.m., at the Scotchman on State Street.

He is approximately 5’4” to 5’6”, 130-160 lbs., late 20’s to early 30’s, short cut afro, short goatee, with several facial and neck tattoos, to include a tattoo between his eyes.

If anyone has knowledge as to the identity of this subject, please contact the on-duty Central Detective (843-743-7200) and/or Crimestoppers at 843-554-1111.