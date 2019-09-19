Police search for suspect in reference to shoplifting incident in Downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials with the Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to a shoplifting that occurred at the Apple store in downtown Charleston.

The suspect entered the Apple store and stole a pair of blue in color wireless Beats headphones valued at $349.95, according to the news release.

The suspect is a white male, approximately 50-years-old with a gray goatee, slim build, and tattoos covering both arms.

He was wearing a green t-shirt, black shorts, black sneakers, black socks, and a two-tone tan/olive green hat with “CHS” in large white letters on the front.

