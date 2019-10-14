Police search to identify man in connection to aggravated assault case

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to the area of Harris Street in reference to an Aggravated Assault that occurred on September 15th.

Public Information Officer Charles Francis stated that detectives wish to identify the individual who may be a witness in connection to this incident.

Anyone with information as to the identity of the individual should contact the on-duty Central Detective at 843-743-7200, or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111 for notification.