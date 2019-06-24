Police searching for a man accused of shoplifting at Publix grocery in Pawleys Island

Courtesy of the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a man suspected of shoplifting at a Publix grocery in the Pawleys Island area.

The news release stated that the man in the accompanying photos is suspected of putting approximately $200 worth of steak and shrimp in a backpack and running out of the store on June 8, around noon.

He is described as a black male, 5-feet, 7-inches tall, weighing 160 pounds and wearing a black tank top and baggy jeans.

He was carrying a blue/tan backpack. He came to the store on a burgundy beach cruiser-style bicycle and left it behind as he fled.

Anyone knowing this man’s whereabouts should call the sheriff’s office at (843) 546-5102.

