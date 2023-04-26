MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) is asking the public to be on the lookout for a woman last seen Wednesday morning.

According to MPPD, Elisa Bluestein left her home in Belle Hall around 7:41 a.m. Surveillance cameras captured her leaving the home, but she never made it to work.

Her employer called her husband around 8:50 a.m. to let him know she was not there.

Via MPPD Via MPPD

Bluestein is a white female with brown hair and brown eyes, standing around 5’00” and weighing around 100 pounds.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a brown shirt, a white jacket, and tennis shoes.

She drives a white 2015 Subaru Forester with the SC Tag SBE206.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact MPPD at (843) 884-4176.