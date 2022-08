CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police need your help in locating a missing woman last seen on James Island.

Police are looking for Megan Rich, 41, who was last seen on August 12.

CPD said she may be driving a white 2010 Range Rover SUV with state license tag 7714QJ.

Authorities are asking the public to send any information to CPD at (843) 743-7200.