Police searching for possible witness to homicide at N. Charleston apartment

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in North Charleston need your help locating a woman who is wanted for questioning in a homicide case.

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department believe 24-year-old Nylesia Jahmera Mullins is a potential witness to a murder that happened at an apartment on Plantation Road on May 28th.

When police arrived, they located a victim with visible injury deceased inside one of the units.

If you know where Mullins may be or have any information about the case, you are asked to call Detective Benton at 843-308-6569 or Sgt. Cummins at 843-822-1109.

Police say Mullins has a tattoo on her left forearm. She is 5’8” with black hair, brown eyes.