NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department needs your help in finding a missing vulnerable adult.

Gabrielle D. Smith, 24, was last seen on July 27 at a Lindo Terrace location.

Police say Smith suffers from a mental illness and “is having grandiose delusions about being trafficked.” Authorities also noted Smith to have PTSD and several brain injuries.

Smith is described to be 5’6″ in height, weighing 145 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She also has a tattoo on her wrist saying “Viva La Vida” and another on her hand saying “BKA”

If you see her, NCPD asks you to contact Detective Crider at (843) 740-2526 or (843) 708-5840.