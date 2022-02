MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) is requesting help from the community in locating a man last seen in May.

According to MMPD, Vernon Snipe (54) was last seen in the area of Venning Road on May 10.

Snipe is described to be 6 feet tall, weighing 190 pounds, with brown eyes, a bald head, and a goatee.

Anyone with knowledge of Snipes’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Ballentine at (843) 884-4176 or the consolidated dispatch center at (843) 743-7200.