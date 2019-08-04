Police: Shots fired off Greenridge Road after teen steals car for chop shop

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in North Charleston are investigating a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning on Greenridge Road.

According to Deputy Chief Thomas Deckard with the North Charleston Police Department, officers were dispatched to St. Ives Road and Greenridge Road around 3:15 a.m. in reference to shots heard in the area.

Upon arrival, police officers were flagged down by several people at a nearby gas station in the area of Greenridge Road and Rivers Avenue where a green vehicle – which had several bullet holes – was crashed against a tree.

Deckard said a 16-year-old female was located on the ground with gunshot wounds as well.

The teen told police she had stolen the vehicle for a chop shop and was being chased and fired upon by several subjects and occupants of other vehicles after the theft.

The 16-year-old auto theft suspect was transported to MUSC hospital for treatment, and all of the other subjects were located, identified, and questioned.

Further investigation revealed that the shots were fired in the area of Northwoods Baptist Church on Greenridge Road. According to Deckard, some damage to utility boxes occurred as the subjects were chasing the stolen vehicle.

NCPD detectives are investigating the incident and charges are pending.