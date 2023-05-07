MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Fraternal Order of Police will hold a police memorial on Wednesday in Mount Pleasant.

Tri-County Lodge #3, Berkeley County Lodge #19, Summerville-Dorchester Lodge #48 and Charleston Metropolitan Lodge #5 will host a memorial for family members of police officers who died in the line of duty.

The event is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at Alhambra Hall in Mount Pleasant.

Organizers say US. Customs and Border Protection Honor Guard Officer Brett Gamble will be the name caller.

The event is open to the public.