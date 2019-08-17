Police trying to locate an endangered woman in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department needs your help in locating an endangered woman.

According to an endangered person report, 55-year-old Katrina Lydia-Heidi Figueroa was last seen Saturday, August 17 at 12:30 P.M.

Her family and friends say that she sent multiple texts stating that she wanted to harm herself.

The endangered person report also states that Figueroa suffers from mental health issues.

She has been entered into the National Crime Information Center and, according to officials, has made prior threats to law enforcement.

If located then call the North Charleston Police Department (911).