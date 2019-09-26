Police: Two men arrested after gun, drugs, and money confiscated following traffic stop in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two men are facing charges after two handguns and a quantity of drugs and cash were confiscated during a traffic stop in the area of Johnson Street and Hanover Street.

The news release stated that about 11:40 a.m., officers were on patrol when they saw a motorist disregard a stop sign while turning left from Johnson Street onto Hanover Street. Public Information Officer Charles Francis stated that officers conducted a traffic stop and the vehicle eventually stopped.

While authorities were speaking to the driver, Matthew Tyler Brown, 20, of Goose Creek, officers could smell the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. The officer spoke with the front passenger, Joshua Montreal Bonham, 22, of Goose Creek, and the back seat passenger, Jalen Kaemare Darby, 23, of St. Stephen.

While conducting a probable cause search of the vehicle, the officer saw a purple Crown Royal bag on the front passenger seat where Bonham had been sitting. Officials stated that inside the bag was about 18 grams of a green leafy substance that tested presumptively for marijuana, a pink pill that tested presumptively for MDMA/Ecstasy and a digital scale.

Authorities asked Brown if there were any weapons in the vehicle and he said there was a handgun in the glove box. During the investigation that Bonham had placed the handgun in the glove box after the traffic stop had been initiated. A black in color handgun, an extended magazine, a regular size magazine and a loose 9mm round was located inside the glovebox.

The extended magazine contained 31 rounds and the regular size magazine contained 14 rounds.

Courtesy of the Charleston Police Department

The search of Bonham revealed he had 50 grams of a green leafy substance that tested presumptively for marijuana. Bonham also had $574 in his possession.

While searching the back seat of the vehicle, a backpack was found next to where Darby had been sitting. Inside the backpack was a handgun with a seated extended magazine. An additional empty extended magazine was located next to the gun. A clear plastic bag with 18 grams of a green leafy substance that tested presumptively for marijuana and a black digital scale were also in the backpack.

Bonham is charged with unlawful carrying of a handgun, possession of MDMA/Ecstasy and possession with the intent to distribute marijuana. Darby is charged with unlawful carrying of a handgun and simple possession of marijuana 1st offense.

Both men were transported to the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Brown was issued a written warning for the traffic violation and released.