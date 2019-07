CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Investigators with the Charleston Police Department are on the scene of a shooting at the 1900 block of Hazelwood Drive.

According to officials, the female victim who was reportedly shot was not shot. She fell and hit her head while running for cover, according to Public Information Officer Charles Francis.

Dispatch stated that they received the initial call at 2:30 p.m.

Investigators on scene of shooting @ 1923 Hazelwood Dr. Adult female transported to MUSC with non-life threatening injury. Dispatch received the initial call @ 2:30 pm.

Anyone with information can call 843 743 7200 for the on-duty CPD Central detective.