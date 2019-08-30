Live Now
Police: Victim stabbed off Twisted Antler Drive early Friday morning

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities responded to a reported stabbing in North Charleston early Friday morning.

According to Karley Ash with the North Charleston Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 2900 block of Twisted Antler Drive near University Boulevard just after 3:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they located the victim inside of his trailer suffering from a laceration to his forearm.

The suspect was still on scene and detained without incident.

Police say the victim refused to be taken to the hospital.

