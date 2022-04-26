NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina politicians are reacting after dozens of shots rang out Monday night near a youth baseball game in North Charleston.

North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey held a press conference Tuesday morning, during which he pledged a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of those involved in the shooting. He promised that community leaders would work with law enforcement to ensure the safety of residents.

Nearby in the City of Charleston, a spokesperson said that “Mayor [John] Tecklenburg and [Charleston Police Department] commanders have been in close contact” about the incident and are “reviewing security procedures at all city events.” They will also “be implementing heightened protocols as appropriate.”

State Representative Marvin Pendarvis (D) represents North Charleston. He said that eradicating gun violence is a public health issue. “The sooner we treat it as a public health issue and try to address it at its root cause, the sooner we’ll get to… comprehensive solutions in order to address it.”

State Representative JA Moore (D) agreed, saying “gun violence in North Charleston is terrible right now… If you can’t go to a little league baseball game and feel safe, where can you go?” He went on to say “it’s almost like a wild, wild west out there.” Moore said that holding local leaders accountable, good policing practices, and action to reduce gun violence at the state and federal levels are needed.

Representative Nancy Mace (R-SC) released a statement condemning the violence and thanking local authorities for their quick response. She also pushed for the passage of the Active Shooter Bill, which she helped introduce. The legislation “would create an Amber alert-type system to notify those in surrounding areas when there is an active shooter present.” Mace said that “while we need to do more to prevent these horrible incidents, the legislation is an important tool for protecting our communities.”

Gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham released a statement saying “as a parent, I refuse to allow this to be the world my son grows up in… I will not allow this to be the new normal in South Carolina.” He referred to his plan to reduce gun violence, which he released in 2021, saying “as governor, I will fund our law enforcement, increase community policing programs, and get illegal guns off the street.”

Editor’s note: This story will be updated as more responses are released.